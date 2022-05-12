Riyadh – The shareholders of Umm Al Qura Cement Company have agreed to distribute a cash dividend of SAR 0.25 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The Saudi listed firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 13.75 million on 25 May this year, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

The announcement came during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Tuesday, 10 May.

Last March, the company's board recommended the cash dividends that represent 2.50% of the capital for 55 million eligible shares.

It is worth noting that Umm Al Qura Cement generated SAR 13.84 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during that first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual plunge of 55.39% from SAR 31.03 million.

