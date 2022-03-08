Britain's Domino's Pizza Group unveiled a share buyback programme worth 46 million pounds ($60 million) on Tuesday, after posting a higher full-year profit as the company benefited from a marketing campaign for post-lockdown sales.

The chain, a franchise of U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc , said its underlying profit before tax rose to 113.9 million pounds from 101.2 million pounds from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

