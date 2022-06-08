IHC Food Holding has announced that it will acquire a 25 percent stake in agri-food and finished goods trading company Invictus Trading FZE.

The Abu Dhabi-based holding company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) that Invictus was originally established to manage raw material import requirements for Sudan-based manufacturing conglomerate DAL Group.

Invictus, located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) now specialises in trading of agri-food and finished goods across the Africa, the Middle East and Asia and Africa, the statement said.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and legal formalities.

