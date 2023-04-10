The UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), is open to acquisition opportunities in the MENA region, according to its CEO.

In an interview published today on The National, Hana Al Rostamani said the bank was interested in regional acquisition opportunities that make commercial sense, as well as international opportunities.

Rostamani declined to comment on whether the bank, which is the biggest lender in the country by assets, is currently pursuing a deal.

In February, FAB said it was not currently evaluating an offer for London-listed Standard Chartered. News of the potential offer first came on January 5, when FAB said it had considered a bid for Standard Chartered but was no longer doing so.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com