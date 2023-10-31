UAE telecoms provider Du has reported a 57.7% jump in its year-on-year net profit for the third quarter of the year, as revenue grew on high demand for mobile and fixed services.

Total net profit for the period ending September 30, 2023 reached approximately AED504 million ($137 million), up from AED319.3 million a year earlier, according to a disclosure on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Total revenue for the period also went up by 3.7% to around AED3.3 billion on the back of strong demand for post-paid mobile and fixed services.

The company’s mobile customer base increased by 9.4% to 8.1 million, while fixed customer base grew by 12.4% to 573,000.

EBITDA saw a growth of 13.8% at AED1.5 billion.

For the first nine months of the year, profit stood at AED1.27 billion, up from AED933.3 million during the same period last year, while revenue grew to AED10 billion from AED9.4 billion over the same period.

