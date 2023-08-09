The UAE-based Dana Gas reported a 42% year-on-year (YoY) drop in Q2 2023 net profit to $33 million from $57 million on lower hydrocarbon prices and a drop in production in Egypt.

The result missed the analysts’ mean estimates of $41.68 million as compiled by data provider Refinitiv.

Dana, which is the Middle East's largest private sector natural gas company, said in a statement on Wednesday that revenue fell 31% to $100 million due to lower realised prices.

Chief Executive Patrick Allman-Ward said as oil prices have turned a corner and started to rise, "we are optimistic about the potential positive impact on our company's financial results for the remainder of the year, provided that this upward trend persists.”

In the first six months of the year, the Sharjah-based Dana Gas posted a net profit of $83 million versus $111 million in H1 2022.

Beside, lower product prices, the decline in profitability was also due to additional discounts on condensate sales in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) where the company began to sell to third party local buyers as other companies shut down production in the region, it said.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com