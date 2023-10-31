The UAE healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings has more than doubled its net profit for Q3 2023.

Net earnings for the three months to the end of September reached 137 million dirhams ($37 million), up from AED 52 million during the same period last year, according to a disclosure on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Monday.

Revenue for the quarter grew 24% to AED 1.2 billion, partly driven by in-patient and out-patient revenue, which went up by AED 241 million and AED 212 million, respectively. The revenue growth was also supported by increases in patient volume and patient yield.

Net profit for the first nine months of the year jumped 76.4% to AED 362 million, while revenue grew 17% to AED 3.3 billion.

EBITDA for the nine-month period went up by 19.5% to AED 727 million.

