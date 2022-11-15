DUBAI - National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) reported net profits attributable to the owners from continuing operations worth AED 399.61 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus AED 307.79 million in 9M-21.

Revenues jumped to AED 1.65 billion in the January-September 2022 period, compared to AED 1.46 billion in 9M-21, according to the financial results.

Total basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the equityholders stood at AED 0.141 in 9M-22, a growth from AED 0.136 in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the net profits attributable to the shareholders from continuing operations enlarged to AED 159.25 million from AED 94.08 million in Q3-21.

Meanwhile, the revenues totalled AED 683.79 million in July-September 2022, higher than AED 595.70 million in the year-ago period.

The total basic and diluted EPS attributable to the owners edged up to AED 0.056 in Q3-22 from AED 0.054 in Q3-21.

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Tabreed, commented: “Throughout 2022, Tabreed has achieved important international growth, elevated public awareness, and accomplishment of long-term strategic goals.”

He noted: “Tabreed continues to post record profits and has a consistently strong balance sheet, evidenced by Fitch’s updated rating outlook of “stable” and affirmed at BBB.”Last September, the DFM-listed firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Tabreed Company for Central Cooling Services, penned an agreement worth EGP 1.60 billion (AED 306.40 million) with Egyptians for Healthcare Services (EHCS) to support the former’s regional expansion plans.

