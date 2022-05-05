UAE - The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) closed Thursday’s session higher by 14.07 points (0.37%) at 3,733.70 points, following Eid El-Fitr Holiday.

The trading value reached AED 382.69 million through the exchange of 127.01 million shares.

Gulf Navigation Holding was the top riser with 7.97% while being the most active stock on which 22.68 million shares were traded. Meanwhile, Emirates Refreshments led the fallers with 5.09%.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover of AED 105.05 million.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell by 0.126% to reach 10,028.49 points.

The trading value amounted to AED 1.71 billion after 369.49 million shares were exchanged. The market cap reached AED 1.94 trillion.

Fujairah Cement Industries Company was the top faller with 10%.

Emirates Steel Arkan, formerly known as Arkan Group, headed the risers with 14.29%.

International Holding Group (IHC) generated the highest turnover of AED 300.29 million, while Multiply Group was the most active stock on which 94.35 million shares were exchanged.

