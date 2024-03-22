Response Plus Holding (RPH), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, net profit surged 68% to AED49.39 million ($13.45 million) during 2023.

The group’s revenue increased to AED345.36 million as of December 31, 2023 against AED320.86 million a year before. Similarly, the group’s equity increased to AED230.04 million as of December 31, 2023 from AED222.9 million in the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED0.25 in 2023 from AED0.15 a year before, reflecting the group’s commitment to profitability and shareholder value creation.

Growth strategy

The surge in the net profit and revenue illustrates the group’s growth strategy, strong performance across its business verticals, and expansion in the UAE and region, coupled with its commitment to cost optimisation, efficiency, and productivity across its operations.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPH, said: “The robust performance of RPH during 2023 demonstrates the success of our diversified operations in the UAE, KSA, and around the region. We are confident of delivering on our solid foundation in the years to come, and accelerate our growth trajectory by deepening our expertise across pre-hospital care and emergency medical services. This year’s dynamic growth positions us to drive future expansion across new markets in the region and beyond.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of RPH, said: “The group’s strong performance during 2023 is a testament to our commitment to excellence across our operations, as well as our strategy to develop new strategic partnerships in the region and beyond. We are looking at expanding our services into different business verticals in pre-hospital care, and focusing on operational synergies and cost efficiencies. We are well positioned for a strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the vision of our leadership and board, supported by our team’s expertise, and backed by the trust of our shareholders.”

320 clinics

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical (RPM), which operates over 320 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA and India. The group includes other subsidiaries such as OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Centre.

During 2023, RPH expanded its geographical presence in the region through Response Plus Medical Complex (RPMC) in Dammam, Saudi Arabia – the first specialised private occupational healthcare centre in KSA. During the year, RPM Projects won contracts for 100 site clinics. The Group also achieved its Emiratisation targets and received JCI accreditation for ambulatory care services at Adnoc site clinics during 2023.

Earlier this year, RPH announced the strategic acquisition of UK-headquartered Prometheus Medical, a leading healthcare training and consultancy services company.

