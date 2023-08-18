Abu Dhabi – Response Plus Holding generated net profits worth AED 26.58 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, up 28.90% from AED 20.62 million in the year-ago period.

The total revenues hiked by 3.69% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 168.77 million in the first six months (6M) of 2023 from AED 162.76 million, according to the interim financial results.

As for the revenues alone, the firm registered AED 168.53 million in H1-23, a growth from AED 162.58 million in the corresponding period a year ago.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) enlarged to AED 0.13 in January-June 2023 from AED 0.10 during the same period in 2022.

Meanwhile, the company’s total assets reached AED 271.20 million as on 30 June 2023, lower by 13.71% from SAR 314.32 million as on 31 December 2022.

The listed firm witnessed several key highlights in H1-23, such as opening Response Plus MedicalComplex (RPMC) in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and winning prominent contacts with well-known entities.

It is worth noting that Response Plus achieved higher net profits and revenues for two successive years when compared to recording AED 12.50 million worth of net profits in H1-21 in addition to revenues of AED 70.10 million.

