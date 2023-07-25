Q Holding recorded a year-on-year (YoY) plunge in net profit to AED 214.45 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to AED 676.05 million.

The ADX-listed company generated AED 610.04 million in revenue during the January-June 2023 period, higher than AED 434.83 million in H1-22, according to the income statements.

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.03, an annual drop from AED 0.11.

Financial Results for Q2-23

The net profits amounted to AED 521.91 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, versus AED 534.17 million during the corresponding period in 2022.

Revenues hiked to AED 427.67 million in Q2-23 from AED 144.49 million in Q2-22, whereas the EPS retreated to AED 0.07 from AED 0.09.

Last year, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of Q Holding enlarged to AED 899.67 million from AED 164.77 million in 2021.

