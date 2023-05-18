Abu Dhabi – The net profit attributable to the equityholders of Presight AI Holding reached AED 72.40 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared to AED 68.95 million in Q1-22.

Revenues grew to AED 226.21 million as of 31 March 2023 from AED 211.28 million in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results.

Furthermore, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.03 in Q1-23, versus AED 37.60 in Q1-22.

Total assets amounted to AED 3.10 billion during the first three months (3M) of 2023, up from AED 1.40 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Last year, the ADX-listed company registered net profits attributable to the owners valued at $115.85 million, higher than $95.51 million in the January-December 2021 period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).