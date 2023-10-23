Abu Dhabi: National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) achieved net profits attributable to the owners standing at AED 1.51 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an annual leap from AED 703.05 million.

Revenues from contracts with customers stood at AED 11.03 billion during January-September 2023, versus AED 6.07 billion in the year-ago period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the shareholders increased to AED 1.83 in 9M-23 from AED 0.85 a year earlier.

Total assets amounted to AED 17.88 billion in 9M-23, up from AED 16.04 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, NMDC registered a year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit attributable to the shareholders to AED 631.70 million, compared to AED 299.96 million.

The revenues hiked to AED 4.27 billion in Q3-23 from AED 2.52 billion in Q3-22, while the basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.77 from AED 0.36.

During the first half (H1) of 2023, the listed firm logged net profits attributable to the owners valued at AED 880.17 million, up YoY from AED 403.08 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).