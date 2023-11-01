PHOTO
National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) achieved net profits valued at AED 40.85 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, down from AED 40.57 million in 9M-22.
Operating revenue hit AED 485.59 million in 9M-23, an annual drop from AED 535.07 million, according to the interim financial results.
In January-September 2023, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at AED 0.05.
The company reported total assets worth AED 2.82 billion in 9M-23, versus AED 2.83 billion as of 31 December 2022.
Financials for Q3-23
During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the ADX-listed firm recorded lower net profits at AED 4.98 million, compared to AED 12.34 million in the year-ago period.
The revenues plummeted to AED 151.77 million in Q3-23 from AED 155.37 million in Q3-22, while the basic and diluted EPS hit the same value of AED 0.01.
In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, NCTH generated AED 35.87 million in net profit, higher year-on-year (YoY) than AED 28.22 million.
