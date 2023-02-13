Emirates Steel Arkan, the UAE’s largest public steel and building materials producer, has reported a net profit of AED 508.5 million ($138.4 million) for the full year of 2022.

The profit was a turnaround from the previous year’s pro-forma loss of AED 636.7 million, the company said in a statement on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where its shares trade.

Total revenue for the year stood at AED 9.5 billion, up from AED 8.6 billion in 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net profit amounted to AED 125 million, compared with a loss of AED 518 million, which was driven by impairment charges.

The company was formed after the merger of Arkan Building Materials and Emirates Steel in October 2021.

The positive results have been attributed to strong demand from international customers and cost-reduction measures.

“2022 was a transformational year for the newly established Group, and it is gratifying that our focus on boosting output and reducing costs has borne fruit,” said Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan.

