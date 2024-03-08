Abu Dhabi – The general assembly meeting of Gulf Medical Projects Company (GMPC) approved the distribution of cash dividends of AED 69.89 million, or AED 0.10 per share, for 2023.

Eligibility will be for shareholders until 14 March who are registered at the closing of 18 March, according to a bourse filing.

The last payment date will be on 7 April and the ex-dividend date is 15 March.

It is worth mentioning that GMPC recorded total net profits of AED 75.22 million in 2023, up from AED 43.52 million a year earlier.

