UAE-based currency exchange company Al Ansari Financial Services has made a proposal to acquire a majority stake in an Omani exchange company.

In a statement on the Dubai Financial Market on Monday, Al Ansari did not indicate either the name of the Omani company or the financial terms of the potential transaction. Al Ansari is one of the first family-owned businesses to go public in the UAE.

The acquisition is still in its initial stage and is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and due diligence.

The schedule for the acquisition is set for Q1 2024, the exchange house which listed on DFM earlier this year, said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

