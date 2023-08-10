Network International, the UAE-based payments-processing company, reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in H1 2023 net profit to $34.9 million on the back of higher consumer spending in its home market.

Total revenue rose 17% to $239.2 million, the London Stock Exchange-listed company said in a statement on Thursday.

Across the group, which includes African markets, the total value of processed payments grew 31% YoY.

CEO Nandan Mer said: "Performance in our home market of the UAE has been particularly good, where we have seen consistent market share gains in direct-to-merchant services through 2022 and into 2023, supported by our continued focus on high growth strategic areas such as SME, online and hospitality."

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com