Alpha Dhabi Holding registered AED 10.60 billion net profits in 2022, an annual leap from AED 5.16 billion, according to the preliminary income statements.

The ADX-listed firm reported revenues of AED 39.64 billion during the January-December 2022 period, a surge from AED 18.66 billion a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) enlarged to AED 0.76 in 2022 from AED 0.45 in 2021, whereas the total assets widened to AED 131.71 billion from AED 47.34 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Alpha Dhabi achieved net profits attributable to the shareholders worth AED 6.79 billion, higher than AED 2.15 billion in the year-ago period.

Revenues hiked to AED 26.62 billion in 9M-22 from AED 11.35 billion in 9M-21, whereas the basic and diluted EPS increased to AED 0.68 from AED 0.35.

