Dubai - The net losses of Al Firdous Holding dropped to AED 488.90 million during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to AED 904.36 million in H1 of FY21/22.

The company registered other income worth AED 14.71 million during H1-22/23, according to a recent stock exchange statement.

During the second quarter (Q2) ended 30 September 2022, the company’s net losses stood at AED 198.16 million, a drop from AED 460.91 million in the year-ago quarter.

