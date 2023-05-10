Agthia Group registered net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 86.83 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared to AED 82.19 million in Q1-22.

The group posted revenues amounting to AED 1.18 billion as of 31 March 2023, a 12% year-on-year (YoY) jump from AED 1.05 billion, according to the consolidated interim financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to AED 0.11 during Q1-23 from AED 0.10 Q1-22.

Total assets hit AED 6.42 billion in the January-March 2023 period, versus AED 6.80 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Alan Smith, Group CEO of Agthia Group, indicated: “Strong and profitable growth in our first quarter across both legacy and acquired businesses, despite continuing inflationary and FX headwinds, is a result of the tireless efforts and agility of all our colleagues across the group.”

“We continue to remain focused and agile in our execution, and I remain confident in the long-term growth trajectory of our business,” Smith added.

Agthia Group witnessed 14% YoY higher net profits attributable to the owners at AED 246.78 million in 2022 from AED 216.03 million.

Last April, the company’s shareholders greenlighted cash dividends worth AED 65.30 million for the second half (H2) of 2022.

