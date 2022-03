RIYADH: Two Saudi cement producers reported a fall in profits in 2021 as their sales fell.

Saudi cement producers Najran Cement Co., and Arabian Cement Co. reported the fall in bourse filings.

Najran Cement recorded an 18-percent decline to SR165 million ($44 million), while Arabian Cement saw a fall of 12.6 percent to SR161 million.



