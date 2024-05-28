Tunindex closed Monday's session up 1.2% to 9,486.3 points with a modest volume of TND 5 million, according to broker Tunisie Valeurs.

Ciment de Bizerte shares were the best performers after rising by 3% to TND 0.680.

BIAT shares also performed well rising by 2.6% to TND 97, generating a capital of TND 582,000.

Tawasol Group Holding shares fell by 4.3% to TND 0.660, trading for only TND 39,000.

Délice Holding shares also dropped by 0.5% to TND 11.840, trading for TND 375,000.

Carthage Cement shares were the most sought after. The stock price rose 0.5% to TND 1.960, feeding the market with a capital of TND 1.1 million.

