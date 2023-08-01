Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Wall Street holds gains ahead of earnings, jobs data

US, global stocks edge up

US Stocks: Wall St finishes strong month on upbeat company earnings

J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits fails

Oil holds near three-month high on signs supply is tightening

Brent crude futures for October were at $85.30 a barrel

Yen eases to 3-week low as traders weigh BOJ shift; focus on RBA

Asian currency touched a low of 142.80 per dollar

Gold subdued on dollar strength as markets await economic data

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,963.04 per ounce

Terraform Labs must face US SEC fraud allegations, judge rules

TerraUSD derived its value through another paired token called Luna

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon