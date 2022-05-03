PHOTO
U.S. stocks gain in seesaw session, benchmark Treasury yield hits 3% ahead of Fed
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.29 points, or 0.26%, to 33,061.5
Gold pinned near 2-1/2-month low as investors await Fed meeting
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,861.80 per ounce
Oil climbs as EU gets set to ban Russian crude
Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.2%, or $107.83 a barrel
Dollar approaches 20-year highs, Fed meeting in focus
The dollar was last at 103.72 against a basket of currencies
