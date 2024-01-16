PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Stocks slide, dollar gains on rates outlook jitters
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% to its lowest since mid-December
Dollar advances as traders weigh rate cut expectations, eyes on data
The yen weakened slightly to 145.89 per dollar after data showed Japan's wholesale inflation was flat in December
Oil ticks up as Middle East crisis escalates, tankers divert
Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or about 0.2%, to$78.27 a barrel
SkyBridge's Scaramucci sees bitcoin over $170,000 by 2025 on halving, spot ETFs
Bitcoin's price jumped above $49,000 last week as spot bitcoin ETFs received approval to trade on U.S. exchanges
Gold rises as safe-haven demand, rate cut bets keep prices elevated
Fed rate cut chances seen at 73% in March -CME's Fed watch tool
UK's FTSE 100 slips as luxury, bank stocks weigh
Personal goods leads sectoral declines
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon