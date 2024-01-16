Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks slide, dollar gains on rates outlook jitters

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1% to its lowest since mid-December

Dollar advances as traders weigh rate cut expectations, eyes on data

The yen weakened slightly to 145.89 per dollar after data showed Japan's wholesale inflation was flat in December

Oil ticks up as Middle East crisis escalates, tankers divert

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or about 0.2%, to$78.27 a barrel

SkyBridge's Scaramucci sees bitcoin over $170,000 by 2025 on halving, spot ETFs

Bitcoin's price jumped above $49,000 last week as spot bitcoin ETFs received approval to trade on U.S. exchanges

Gold rises as safe-haven demand, rate cut bets keep prices elevated

Fed rate cut chances seen at 73% in March -CME's Fed watch tool

UK's FTSE 100 slips as luxury, bank stocks weigh

Personal goods leads sectoral declines

