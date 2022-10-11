PHOTO
Stocks fall, dollar rises with economic data, rates in focus
MSCI global index drops for a fourth day
Dollar gains, yen flirts with intervention levels
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar made a 2-1/2 year low of $0.6275 on Monday and hovered at $0.6296 early on Tuesday
Oil prices slide as dollar strengthens, China COVID-19 woes dampen demand
Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.6%, to $95.62 a barrel
Gold flat as firm dollar, U.S. rate-hike outlook dent appeal
Spot gold was flat at $1,668.29 per ounce
