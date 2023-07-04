PHOTO
Stocks dip, dollar steadies as investors seek rates clarity
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1%, by Tuesday mid-morning
Oil steady as markets weigh supply cuts against weak economic data
Brent crude futures were up 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $74.87 a barrel
Mideast Stocks: Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Abu Dhabi falls as oil slips
Dubai's main share index - which traded after a four-session break - gained 1.3%
Yen steady, markets on intervention alert; Aussie up before RBA decision
The yen was up 0.17% at 144.42 per dollar in early Asian hours
Gold listless as investors wait for Fed's June meeting minutes
Support keeping gold above $1,900, rates a major drag - analyst
Nasdaq refiles BlackRock's bitcoin ETF application with SEC
The move comes after the regulator reportedly had concerns over the initial filings by Nasdaq as being unclear and incomplete
