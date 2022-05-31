PHOTO
Stocks dip, bonds drop as German surprise renews inflation fears
Eurozone inflation data is due later on Tuesday
Euro edges down but set for largest monthly gain in a year
The dollar index was at 101.63, having fallen to a five-week low of 101.29 overnight
Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian oil imports
Brent crude futures for July gained 33 cents to $122 a barrel
Gold slips as yields, dollar climb; set for second monthly dip
Palladium set for worst month since November
