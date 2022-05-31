Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks dip, bonds drop as German surprise renews inflation fears

Eurozone inflation data is due later on Tuesday

Euro edges down but set for largest monthly gain in a year

The dollar index was at 101.63, having fallen to a five-week low of 101.29 overnight

Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian oil imports

Brent crude futures for July gained 33 cents to $122 a barrel

Gold slips as yields, dollar climb; set for second monthly dip

Palladium set for worst month since November

