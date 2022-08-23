Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Europe's energy woes haunt euro, Asian stocks

Yields up as market braces for hawkish Fed

Oil prices rise after Saudi says OPEC could cut output

Saudi says OPEC+ can cut output to address oil slump - report

Dollar steady, euro wallows at two-decade low on energy, growth woes

The euro touched its lowest since late 2002 at $0.9926 overnight

Gold ekes out gains as dollar rally takes a breather

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,738.90 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon