Asian shares drift lower in choppy markets
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, fell 0.46%
Oil prices fall, taking a breather from massive surge
Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 69 cents to $105.58 a barrel
Dollar pauses below two-decade peak as markets ponder Fed path
The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six counterparts - was flat at 107.47
Gold subdued as firmer U.S. dollar, yields dent appeal
Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,706.25 per ounce
