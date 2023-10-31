Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stage

The yen weakened 0.19% to 149.38 per dollar

Yen rises on speculation of BOJ policy tweak; dollar ebbs

The dollar looked set to end the month largely unchanged against a basket of currencies

Oil rises ahead of key central bank meetings amid heightened Mideast tensions

Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.53%, to $87.91 a barrel

Gold on track for biggest monthly rise in 11 on safe-haven flows

Gold saw a low of $1809.50 before rising above $2000 in October

US Stocks: Wall Street ends sharply higher, powered by earnings momentum; Fed eyed

McDonald's rises after beating Q3 estimates

Britain to push ahead with rules for cryptoassets

Cryptoassets remain a tiny part of the world's financial system

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon