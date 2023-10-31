PHOTO
Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stage
The yen weakened 0.19% to 149.38 per dollar
Yen rises on speculation of BOJ policy tweak; dollar ebbs
The dollar looked set to end the month largely unchanged against a basket of currencies
Oil rises ahead of key central bank meetings amid heightened Mideast tensions
Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.53%, to $87.91 a barrel
Gold on track for biggest monthly rise in 11 on safe-haven flows
Gold saw a low of $1809.50 before rising above $2000 in October
US Stocks: Wall Street ends sharply higher, powered by earnings momentum; Fed eyed
McDonald's rises after beating Q3 estimates
Britain to push ahead with rules for cryptoassets
Cryptoassets remain a tiny part of the world's financial system
