Asian stocks rise on China reopening hopes, track Wall Street

Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections

US Stocks: U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms

Meta Platforms rallies after report of job cuts

Oil prices steady as supply woes offset recession fears

Brent crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $97.99 a barrel

China reopening hopes keep dollar on guard

The euro, linked via German exports to China's economy, regained parity on the dollar overnight and hovered at $1.0026

Gold stalls as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

U.S. consumer price index report due on Thursday

U.S. lays claim to $1bln in stolen Silk Road Bitcoin

Some of the stolen Bitcoin was found on a computer in a popcorn tin stored in a bathroom closet

