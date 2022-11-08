PHOTO
Asian stocks rise on China reopening hopes, track Wall Street
Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections
US Stocks: U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms
Meta Platforms rallies after report of job cuts
Oil prices steady as supply woes offset recession fears
Brent crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $97.99 a barrel
China reopening hopes keep dollar on guard
The euro, linked via German exports to China's economy, regained parity on the dollar overnight and hovered at $1.0026
Gold stalls as investors brace for U.S. inflation data
U.S. consumer price index report due on Thursday
U.S. lays claim to $1bln in stolen Silk Road Bitcoin
Some of the stolen Bitcoin was found on a computer in a popcorn tin stored in a bathroom closet
