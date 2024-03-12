Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Asian stocks rise ahead of US CPI; yen perks up on BOJ

chatter

Japan's Nikkei extended its decline and was down 0.84%



Gold's record run stalls ahead of US inflation print

Spot gold was flat at $2,182.48 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT



Oil rises slightly ahead of demand estimates

Brent futures for May delivery rose 23 cents to $82.44 a barrel by 0221 GMT



Dollar on guard; BOJ speculation keeps yen supported

Against the dollar, the euro retreated from a roughly two-month high hit last week



US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end down as investors wait for CPI, PPI data

The industrial sector was lower, while the Dow edged higher



Bitcoin hits record above $72,000 as demand frenzy intensifies

Bitcoin was last up 4.4% at $72,649 after reaching as high

as $72,739

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon