Asian stocks in defensive mood on China and rate worries
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.845%
Nothing stops yen slide, falls to fresh 20 year low
The dollar rose 0.37% on the yen to 127.44 yen in early trade
Gold edges lower as firm U.S. dollar weighs
Gold testing $2,000 eye opener for traditional buyers - analyst
Oil steady despite Libya supply drop, Shanghai preparing to reopen
Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $113.37 a barrel
