Asian stocks edge higher ahead of US inflation data
Overnight, U.S. stocks registered modest gains but managed to close at new highs for the year
Gold flat as traders seek direction from US inflation data
Spot gold was flat at $1,982.19 per ounce
Oil steady ahead of interest rate decisions, OPEC+ supply cut doubts
Brent crude futures for February were flat at $76.03 a barrel
Yen hands back gains, dollar waits on CPI
The dollar rose about 0.9% on the yen overnight
US Stocks: S&P, Nasdaq subdued on caution ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting
Macy's up as investors mount $5.8 bln buyout bid
Crypto market eyes interest rates and expected bitcoin ETFs in 2024
Cryptocurrencies staged a recovery this year after a torrid 2022
