Asian stocks edge higher ahead of US inflation data

Overnight, U.S. stocks registered modest gains but managed to close at new highs for the year

Gold flat as traders seek direction from US inflation data

Spot gold was flat at $1,982.19 per ounce

Oil steady ahead of interest rate decisions, OPEC+ supply cut doubts

Brent crude futures for February were flat at $76.03 a barrel

Yen hands back gains, dollar waits on CPI

The dollar rose about 0.9% on the yen overnight

US Stocks: S&P, Nasdaq subdued on caution ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting

Macy's up as investors mount $5.8 bln buyout bid

Crypto market eyes interest rates and expected bitcoin ETFs in 2024

Cryptocurrencies staged a recovery this year after a torrid 2022

