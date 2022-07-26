Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Stocks wobble on Walmart warning, looming Fed hike

MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia stocks outside Japan meandered just above flat

Oil rises as Russian gas cut to Europe may encourage switching to crude

Brent crude futures for September settlement climbed 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $105.60 a barrel

Global growth fears, Fed keep dollar propped up

The U.S. dollar index was slightly lower at 106.320, but not too far below a 20-year high of 109.290 hit in mid July

Gold gains on softer dollar with focus on Fed meeting

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,724.45 per ounce

