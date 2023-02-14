Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian shares track Wall Street's inflation optimism, yen recoups losses

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rebounded 0.3%

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude reserve release

Brent crude futures fell by 70 cents, or 0.81%, to $85.91 per barrel

Dollar eases as inflation in focus, BOJ governor nomination awaited

The dollar index eased 0.019% to 103.17, having slipped 0.34% overnight

Gold inches higher, spotlight on U.S. inflation data

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,856.01 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 1%

Wall Street ends sharply higher as investors eye inflation data

The S&P 500 climbed 1.15% to end the session at 4,137.32 points

