Asian shares track Wall Street's inflation optimism, yen recoups losses
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rebounded 0.3%
Oil prices fall on U.S. crude reserve release
Brent crude futures fell by 70 cents, or 0.81%, to $85.91 per barrel
Dollar eases as inflation in focus, BOJ governor nomination awaited
The dollar index eased 0.019% to 103.17, having slipped 0.34% overnight
Gold inches higher, spotlight on U.S. inflation data
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,856.01 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 1%
Wall Street ends sharply higher as investors eye inflation data
The S&P 500 climbed 1.15% to end the session at 4,137.32 points
