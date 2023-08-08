PHOTO
Asian markets softer as investors look to key inflation readings
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9% on Tuesday
US Stocks: Wall St closes up, regains ground as US inflation report nears
Dow posts biggest one-day gain since Jun. 15
Dollar creeps higher ahead of US, China economic data
Sterling fell 0.12% to $1.2770, while the euro weakened 0.1% to $1.0991
Oil prices edge up as production cuts keep market supported
Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.71 a barrel
Gold prices in check as US dollar shows resilience
Spot gold held its ground at $1,935.39 per ounce
PayPal launches dollar-backed stablecoin, boosting shares
The stablecoin, known as PayPal USD, is backed by U.S. dollar deposits and short-term U.S Treasuries, according to the company
