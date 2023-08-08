Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian markets softer as investors look to key inflation readings

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9% on Tuesday

US Stocks: Wall St closes up, regains ground as US inflation report nears

Dow posts biggest one-day gain since Jun. 15

Dollar creeps higher ahead of US, China economic data

Sterling fell 0.12% to $1.2770, while the euro weakened 0.1% to $1.0991

Oil prices edge up as production cuts keep market supported

Brent crude futures rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.71 a barrel

Gold prices in check as US dollar shows resilience

Spot gold held its ground at $1,935.39 per ounce

PayPal launches dollar-backed stablecoin, boosting shares

The stablecoin, known as PayPal USD, is backed by U.S. dollar deposits and short-term U.S Treasuries, according to the company

