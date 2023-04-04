Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks wobble as OPEC+ output cuts, weak US data raise uncertainty

Early in the Asian day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading steady

Oil prices steady as investor focus shifts to demand outlook

Brent crude futures fell 2 cents to $84.91 a barrel

Gold prices ease as US dollar regains some ground

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,962.36 per ounce

Dollar slides on sluggish US data, Aussie steadies ahead of RBA

Against the sliding dollar, the British pound and the Australian and New Zealand dollars rose to multi-week highs

Yellen says OPEC+ move bad for global growth outlook

Oil benchmark prices jumped 6% on Monday

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends higher as oil stocks rally; Tesla tumbles

U.S. manufacturing activity weak in March

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon