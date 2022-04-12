Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks wobble, dollar firm as markets wary before key U.S inflation data

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%

Oil opens higher as OPEC warns of tight supply and Russian sanctions loom

Brent crude futures were up 85 cents, 0.9%, to $99.33 a barrel

Dollar index back above 100 ahead of expected red-hot U.S. inflation data

The index stood at 100.11, testing last week's near two-year high of 100.19

Gold slips as Treasury yields, dollar climb ahead of inflation data

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,950.52 per ounce by 0100 GMT

