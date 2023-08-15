PHOTO
Asia stocks stall at one-month lows as slowing China cuts rates
China cuts short-term rates, data disappoints
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as Nvidia surge leads megacap higher
Nvidia posts biggest single-day gain since May 25
Dollar firm, yuan slides after China unexpectedly cuts rates
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen, was about flat at 103.13
Gold under pressure on elevated US dollar, bond yields
Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,905.10 per ounce
Oil prices down ahead of key economic data in China
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 11 cents
Bankman-Fried used $100 mln in stolen FTX funds for political donations, US says
Bankman-Fried faces seven counts of conspiracy and fraud over FTX's collapse
