Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks stall at one-month lows as slowing China cuts rates

China cuts short-term rates, data disappoints

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as Nvidia surge leads megacap higher

Nvidia posts biggest single-day gain since May 25

Dollar firm, yuan slides after China unexpectedly cuts rates

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen, was about flat at 103.13

Gold under pressure on elevated US dollar, bond yields

Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,905.10 per ounce

Oil prices down ahead of key economic data in China

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 11 cents

Bankman-Fried used $100 mln in stolen FTX funds for political donations, US says

Bankman-Fried faces seven counts of conspiracy and fraud over FTX's collapse

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon