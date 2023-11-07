PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks snap winning streak, await RBA
Focus is on whether Australia's central bank turns odd man out and raises rates
Dollar steady as risk rally eases, RBA in focus
All eyes in Asian hours will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia
Oil prices ease as market awaits China data to gauge demand
Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.95 a barrel
Gold slips as dollar firms, Powell speech eyed for cues on rates
SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.5% on Monday
US Stocks: Wall St extends winning streak; eyes Fed speakers, Treasury auctions
Bumble falls as CEO to step down
Don't confuse customers over stablecoins, Bank of England warns lenders
Stablecoins are a cryptocurrency backed by a traditional currency such as sterling or the U.S. dollar, or an asset
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon