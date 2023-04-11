PHOTO
Asia stocks rise on hopes regional central banks hold steady on rates
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%
US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap
Pioneer Natural surges on report of Exxon takeover talks
Oil inches up, weighing OPEC+ supply cuts against rate hike fears
US economy still churning out jobs at brisk clip
Dollar pauses after strong gains on hawkish Fed bets; bitcoin hits $30,000
The dollar eased 0.16% to 133.39 yen, after jumping 1.1% overnight
Gold advances on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
U.S. dollar down 0.1%
Winklevoss twins lend $100mln to Gemini: Bloomberg News
The move came after Gemini had informally sought funding from outside investors in recent months without coming to any agreements
