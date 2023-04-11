Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks rise on hopes regional central banks hold steady on rates

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%

US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed with inflation data, earnings on tap

Pioneer Natural surges on report of Exxon takeover talks

Oil inches up, weighing OPEC+ supply cuts against rate hike fears

US economy still churning out jobs at brisk clip

Dollar pauses after strong gains on hawkish Fed bets; bitcoin hits $30,000

The dollar eased 0.16% to 133.39 yen, after jumping 1.1% overnight

Gold advances on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data

U.S. dollar down 0.1%

Winklevoss twins lend $100mln to Gemini: Bloomberg News

The move came after Gemini had informally sought funding from outside investors in recent months without coming to any agreements

