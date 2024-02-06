Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks inch higher as China rebounds, dollar firm

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%

Oil prices mostly flat as Blinken's Middle East visit assessed

Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $77.97 a barrel

Dollar firms near 3-month high as rate cut bets dwindle

The dollar index, was at 104.42, having touched 104.60 on Monday, its highest since Nov. 14

Gold subdued as dollar holds firm on fading rate cut hopes

Spot gold was flat at $2,025.24 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street equities fall with interest rates, earnings in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 274.30 points, or 0.71% , to 38,380.12, the S&P 500 lost 15.80 points

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor's claim 'a brazen lie', London court told

Craig Wright says he is the author of a 2008 white paper, the foundational text of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, published in the name "Satoshi Nakamoto"

