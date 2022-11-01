PHOTO
Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision
The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday
US Stocks: Wall Street ends strong month on weaker note; focus on Fed meeting
Apple falls after report of iPhone production slump
Oil prices edge lower as China COVID-19 woes dampen demand
Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel
Dollar retreats amid better risk sentiment ahead of Fed; Aussie rallies before RBA
The U.S. dollar index eased 0.12% to 111.41
Gold hovers near 1-week low as dollar steadies ahead of Fed decision
Spot gold was listless at $1,633.69 per ounce
Blockchain firm Valereum gets approval to buy Gibraltar exchange
Valereum said it has received consent from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to complete the acquisition
