Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks edge up as investors eye Fed rate decision

The central bank is all but certain to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday

US Stocks: Wall Street ends strong month on weaker note; focus on Fed meeting

Apple falls after report of iPhone production slump

Oil prices edge lower as China COVID-19 woes dampen demand

Brent crude for January delivery was down 4 cents at $92.77 a barrel

Dollar retreats amid better risk sentiment ahead of Fed; Aussie rallies before RBA

The U.S. dollar index eased 0.12% to 111.41

Gold hovers near 1-week low as dollar steadies ahead of Fed decision

Spot gold was listless at $1,633.69 per ounce

Blockchain firm Valereum gets approval to buy Gibraltar exchange

Valereum said it has received consent from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to complete the acquisition

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon