Asia shares track Wall Street rally with inflation data, Fed in focus

Lifted by gains in market heavyweights Amazon, Apple and Tesla, the S&P 500 has recovered 21% from its October 2022 lows

US Stocks: S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at highest since April 2022

Fed expected to hold rates this week

Oil prices inch higher on bargain hunting ahead of Fed rate decision

Brent crude futures climbed 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.00 a barrel

Dollar dips ahead of US inflation data, central bank meetings

Markets are currently pricing in an 80% chance that the Fed will keep rates on hold at this week's meeting

Gold holds steady as US inflation data, Fed verdict loom

Markets await clearer direction on gold price - analyst

Binance plans to swap 750mln of token pairs to ensure liquidity

Tether is the largest stablecoin that aims to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar

