Asia shares slip further as China casts a pall, dollar's slide abates

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.63% in the morning session

US Stocks: Wall St ends higher with earnings poised to ramp up

Ford down after slashing prices of F-150 Lightning trucks

Oil prices inch up as US crude supplies seen tightening

Market claws back some of Monday's losses

Gold struggles for traction as traders await Fed cues

Spot gold was little changed at $1,955.24 per ounce

Dollar teeters near one-year low; euro scales 17-month peak

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies

Coinbase CEO to meet US House Democrats on Wednesday

Both Coinbase and Binance deny the SEC's allegations and have pledged to vigorously defend themselves in court

