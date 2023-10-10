Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia shares rise after Fed comments, markets' eyes on Middle East

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1.2%

Dollar slips as dovish Fed speak dials down rate expectations

The euro was up 0.1% in early Asia trade to $1.0580

Oil prices dip as markets debate hit from Middle East turmoil

Brent crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.97 a barrel

Gold builds on Middle-east conflict fuelled gains as US dollar, bonds retreat

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,864.39 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street advances as investors monitor Mideast conflict headlines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.07 points, or 0.59%, to 33,604.65

Sam Bankman-Fried judge cracks jokes, loses patience with defense at FTX trial

Kaplan, a senior judge in Manhattan federal court, has also frequently scolded the 31-year-old former billionaire's defense lawyers for asking repetitive questions

